Holly Willoughby causes a stir as she whips up a margarita in her blue bikini during This Morning’s summer break

Holly Willoughby caused quite a stir on Friday when she prepared a margarita cocktail in her bikini.

The 42-year-old presenter, who is currently on summer break from This Morning, took to her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon’s Instagram account, where she gave her followers a tutorial on how to rustle up the perfect frozen Tommy’s margarita.

And in the midst of her sun-soaked outing, Holly had seemingly just returned from the beach as she remained in her skimpy blue two-piece for the video, which was visible beneath her semi-sheer brown sarong wrapped around her body.

The star looked in good spirits, showing off her sun-kissed skin as she squeezed the juice from several limes ready for her version of a ‘party’ cocktail.

The caption of the fun post read, “Whether you’re going to sunbathe or just want to pretend it’s tropical at home, @hollywiloughby is here again with the perfect cocktail recipe.”

“This one’s for seven people, not just for a particularly thirsty afternoon… Have you ever tried this one?”

While some of her fans were impressed with her tequila-based drink, many others were quick to comment on the presenter’s stunning holiday look.

Holly in bikini makes booze. What’s not to love,” one follower commented.

While another commented, “Just got off the beach/makeup room.”

A third said, “Not a Margarita girl, but still sounds good!” Beautiful holly.’

“Wow looks great, the shake too,” shared a fourth spectator.

With another addition: ‘I just have to love her, so natural and beautiful x.’

Holly’s cocktail video comes after she made a surprise return to This Morning on Friday.

The presenter returned to the ITV daytime show during her summer break weeks earlier, as a teaser video for her Midsomer Murders cameo played for viewers.

Holly filmed her scenes – which will air on Sunday – two years ago, then filmed a behind-the-scenes look for This Morning.

When she talked about making her acting debut in the footage, she said, “Dreams do come true!”

The special episode of the beloved detective drama is set at a psychic fair, and Holly seemed both nervous and excited as she let cameras film her day.

After getting her hair and makeup done, Holly said, “Well. here I am, the day has finally come. Dreams really do come true. You witness the birth of an actor, but probably not.’

“As you can see, my script is very heavy. I’m actually playing myself. I think I can handle that. I only have a few lines.’

After filming loyal Midsomer Murders, TV presenter Holly revealed that things didn’t turn out the way she expected.

She explained, “I just shot my first scene. Total transparency. It was a scene I didn’t notice in my script because I was so focused on the three lines I have to say later.

“And when I came in and everyone was running their lines. I thought, ‘Where is this, here?’ Luckily it was shot from the back of my head so I think I got away with it. It’s going so well so far!’

After recording her lines, Holly told the This Morning cameras, “I don’t mean to brag or anything, but I think I did a good job. I don’t want to peak too quickly.’