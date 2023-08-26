President Rayeesi Calls for Broadening of Iran-Brazil Cooperation

NNA – Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi voiced pleasure in the reelection of Lula da Silva as Brazilian president, and underlined abundant capacities for the further expansion of cooperation between Iran and Brazil.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Brazilian President Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa.

He expressed his satisfaction with the reelection of da Silva as the Brazilian president.

Referring to the admission of the American officials regarding the scandalous failure of the policy of maximum pressure against Iran, the Iranian president said, quot;Despite the cruel sanctions, Iran#39;s advances in science and technology are impressive.quot;

The Brazilian president, for his part, congratulated Iran on joining the BRICS, and stated, quot;There are many opportunities in the fields of scientific exchanges, technology, academic experiences, as well as cultural issues to develop cooperation and relations between the two countries.quot;

He described sanctions as a criminal weapon against nations that target the people of the sanctions country.

President da Silva described the current structure of the United Nations as incapable of preventing the encroachment of powers against the rights of nations, and emphasized that the current structures need to be redesigned, and said, quot;BRICS should be able to build a new economic logic and order in the world.quot;

Earlier on Thursday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the BRICS member states agreed to admit Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia as new members.

The six newcomers will become full-fledged members starting January 2024. The club currently consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.nbsp;

The administration of President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi has since taking office been trying to tap into the potential of the regional, economic, political and security alliances, which can further secure Iranrsquo;s national interest within the framework of multilateralism.

BRICS countries currently account for 40% of the worldrsquo;s population and almost a third of the global economy.

The group touts itself as an alternative to Western-dominated international institutions, stressing that its approach better reflects the emerging multipolar world. As Western influence dwindled, its leaders leveraged tools under their control, such as the dollar, to protect its hegemonic position, BRICS members state. Participants of the summit expressed confidence that the organizationrsquo;s influence will continue to grow. — FARS NEWS AGENCY

