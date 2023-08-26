Sat. Aug 26th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Jumblat: We must sit with Nasrallah for Lebanon’s future

    By

    Aug 26, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat has lamented that ldquo;no one today wants a settlementrdquo; in the country.

    ldquo;But it is the thing we need the most. A settlement for the sake of the country and not for the sake of any party in this or that camp,rdquo; Jumblat added, in an interview with al-Akhbar newspaper published Friday.

    ldquo;I donrsquo;t understand the justifications of some Christian parties who are rejecting dialogue. There is no alternative to sitting around a dialogue table. We sit and talk and see what happens afterwards,rdquo; Jumblat added.

    ldquo;It is true that Hezbollah has nominated Suleiman Franjieh and is clinging to him, but it is possible to reach a middle-ground solution with it if we sit and talk, instead of prior rejection which amplifies the crisis instead of resolving it,rdquo; the Druze leader went on to say.

    He added that it is possible to negotiate with Hezbollah over ldquo;another candidate.rdquo;

    ldquo;We must sit with (Hezbollah chief) Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, not only for electing a president but also for the sake of Lebanonrsquo;s future,rdquo; Jumblat urged. — Naharnetnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Johannes Radebe breaks his silence on John Whaite’s romantic revelations as he insists they are ‘friends for life’ and shares his desire for a partner

    Aug 26, 2023
    News

    Dissecting England’s Enigmatic White Horses: Scholars Unveil the Origins of the Elusive Hillside Figures – and Forewarn Their Imminent Vanishing from the British Landscape

    Aug 26, 2023
    News

    Moscow was again forced to shut down its major airports after Ukraine drones again targeted Russia’s capital

    Aug 26, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Johannes Radebe breaks his silence on John Whaite’s romantic revelations as he insists they are ‘friends for life’ and shares his desire for a partner

    Aug 26, 2023
    News

    Dissecting England’s Enigmatic White Horses: Scholars Unveil the Origins of the Elusive Hillside Figures – and Forewarn Their Imminent Vanishing from the British Landscape

    Aug 26, 2023
    News

    Moscow was again forced to shut down its major airports after Ukraine drones again targeted Russia’s capital

    Aug 26, 2023
    News

    Leading CD Rates for August 26, 2023

    Aug 26, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy