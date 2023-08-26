Jumblat: We must sit with Nasrallah for Lebanon’s future

NNA – Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat has lamented that ldquo;no one today wants a settlementrdquo; in the country.

ldquo;But it is the thing we need the most. A settlement for the sake of the country and not for the sake of any party in this or that camp,rdquo; Jumblat added, in an interview with al-Akhbar newspaper published Friday.

ldquo;I donrsquo;t understand the justifications of some Christian parties who are rejecting dialogue. There is no alternative to sitting around a dialogue table. We sit and talk and see what happens afterwards,rdquo; Jumblat added.

ldquo;It is true that Hezbollah has nominated Suleiman Franjieh and is clinging to him, but it is possible to reach a middle-ground solution with it if we sit and talk, instead of prior rejection which amplifies the crisis instead of resolving it,rdquo; the Druze leader went on to say.

He added that it is possible to negotiate with Hezbollah over ldquo;another candidate.rdquo;

ldquo;We must sit with (Hezbollah chief) Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, not only for electing a president but also for the sake of Lebanonrsquo;s future,rdquo; Jumblat urged. — Naharnetnbsp;

