Vladimir Putin orders Wagner troops to swear oath of loyalty to him as flight recorders are recovered from plane crash that killed their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin

Vladimir Putin demanded that Wagner’s troops take a loyalty oath to him just days after the plane crash that killed their leader, according to a report.

The mercenaries were told to ‘strictly’ follow orders from Russian leaders in hopes of building ‘the spiritual and moral foundations for the defense of the Russian Federation’, according to The Telegraph.

The new oath comes amid speculation that Eugene Prigozhin was assassinated by the Kremlin, while he and nine other people died in the crash of a private plane near Moscow on Wednesday.

Ten charred bodies and flight recorders were found at the scene, and investigators conducted DNA testing to determine their identities.

“The investigation will carefully check all possible versions of what happened,” the Russian investigative commission said.

The Ministry of Defense said there was ‘no definitive evidence yet’ that Prigozhin was on board the private jet which crashed after an explosion on board, but it was ‘very likely’ .

He also warned that his death would have “a deeply destabilizing effect” on his mercenary group, which operates in sensitive areas around the world, including Ukraine, Syria and several African countries.

Meanwhile, an engineer who carried out last-minute repairs to the doomed plane is also being questioned by Russian authorities, the Telegram channel reported.

Sergey Kitrish reportedly “constantly worked” with Prigozhin’s plane and replaced its landing gear brakes and turbo cooler before the crash.

“He has been questioned and now Kitrash’s fate is being decided,” the channel read.

“The fate of two other engineers who were involved in installing the equipment is not known.”

Amid speculation, Wagner’s soldiers threatened to storm the Kremlin and exact revenge for their leader’s alleged death.

Investigators are currently carrying out DNA tests to identify the bodies from the plane.

In Russia, the Kremlin announced that all paramilitary fighters would now be required to take an oath to the Russian flag.

Russian social media is full of allegations that a crate of fine wine on board could actually be a bomb in disguise.

Moscow denied being behind the plane crash and said claims it was involved were a “complete lie”.