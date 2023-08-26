Spanish FA release EXTRAORDINARY statement in defence of president Luis Rubiales and threaten legal action as they say ‘lies’ are spread from Jenni Hermoso’s camp

The Spanish Football Federation has published a strong defense of President Luis Rubiales

The body tries to show the complicity of Hermoso in the moments before the kiss

Legal action threatened as FA says ‘lies’ have been spread

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has issued an extraordinary statement in support of embattled president Luis Rubiales – and threatened legal action in his defence.

In the statement, the RFEF says Rubiales acted with “the utmost respect” and claims “lies have been spread about him” from Jenni Hermoso’s camp.

A breakdown of the photographs preceding his kiss on Hermoso’s mouth is given in an effort to absolve Rubiales of blame and demonstrate his responsibility.

It comes after Hermoso wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that she “felt vulnerable and the victim of an impulsive, sexist and inappropriate act without any consent from me” and a statement was released on her behalf. by FUTRPO. , the Spanish players’ union.

This statement reads: “I want to make it clear that, as the pictures show, at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me and of course at no time did I seek to lift President.” I do not tolerate my word being questioned, let alone making up words that I did not say.

A total of 56 players signed the declaration and all of them refused to play for the national team until Rubiales was dismissed.

However, the RFEF affirms that “the facts presented by the President are absolutely true” and that he “is not lying”. They claim to have contacted Hermoso several times without success.

The Spanish Federation has published an extraordinary defense of Luis Rubiales, trying to explain Jenni Hermoso’s complicity in the moments leading up to the kiss.

Rubiales, president of the Spanish FA, kissed Hermoso on the mouth after the World Cup final

On Friday, Rubiales defended his position defiantly and refused to resign from his post. FIFA has opened a disciplinary investigation and the Spanish government has started legal proceedings to have the 46-year-old suspended.

The women’s and men’s football stars took to Twitter to express their disgust at the situation, with Spaniard Alexis Putellas tweeting: “This is unacceptable. It’s finish. With your partner @jennihermoso’.

Borja Iglesias, striker for the men’s team, refused to play for his country until Rubiales left.

Here is the breakdown by the RFEF of several photographs of the incident. It should be noted that none of the photographs included show the kiss itself, just the moments leading up to it.

Photo by photo cutting of the RFEF Photograph 1 The RFEF claim that Rubiales’ arms are only loosely on Hermoso’s back in this photo, meaning he cannot “exert any force”, and his heels are up. The image above shows Rubiales smiling as he hugs Hermoso, one hand on his head and the other on his back. In explanation, the RFEF specifies: “Ms. Jennifer Hermoso, with her arms, seizes the president of the RFEF from behind, while the president has his arms relaxed on the upper part of the player’s back. No force could therefore be exerted. “You can see how Mr. President has the heels of his feet slightly up.” Photography 2 Here, the RFEF argues that Hermoso keeps his arms around the president and his heels are up. Only one of Hermoso’s arms and one of Rubiales’ feet are visible In the second frame, Rubiales’ upper arm has moved down Hermoso’s head. The RFEF explains: “Ms. Jennifer Hermoso keeps her arms around Mr. President’s back. Mr. President keeps his arms above the body of the player. “It is verified that Mr. President already has much higher heels.” Only one of Rubiales’ feet is visible in the photo. Photograph 3 The RFEF writes that “M. The feet of the president are clearly and obviously lifted from the ground following the action of force exerted by the player. This third image, with Rubiales lifted off the ground, is where the RFEF statement ramps up and assigns blame to Hermoso. The RFEF said: “Ms. Jennifer Hermoso continues to keep her arms in the same position as the president’s body while the president must bring his arms closer to the player’s back after lifting him off the ground and to maintain balance. “The tilt of Ms. Jennifer Hermoso’s back that occurs when she performs an act of force is indisputable. ‘M. The President’s feet are clearly and obviously lifted off the ground as a result of the force exerted by the player. Photograph 4 The RFEF maintains its position in the final photo, where Rubiales is still lifted off the ground For this last photo provided, the RFEF explains: ‘Mrs. Jennifer Hermoso continues to keep her arms in the same position as the president’s body while the president must continue to hold on to the players to avoid falling and it is evident that the camber of the player’s body matches the lifting force of Mr. President you run. “The President’s feet are apparently lifted off the ground as a result of the player’s action.

Following the analysis of the photos, the RFEF concludes: “The evidence is conclusive. Mr. President did not lie.

“The RFEF and Mr. President will each demonstrate the lies propagated either by someone on behalf of the player or, where appropriate, by the player herself.”

While one can conclude from the photos Hermoso lifting Rubiales – an act that FUTRPO’s statement denies – they do not indicate consent to a kiss.

The RFEF press release ends as follows: “The RFEF and the President, given the seriousness of the content of the Union Futpro press release, will initiate the corresponding legal actions.

“The RFEF regrets that after such an extraordinary sporting success as that obtained during the Football World Championship, it cannot be celebrated as the situation and the success deserve for completely non-sporting reasons.

“In any case, and how can it be otherwise, the RFEF respects as it has always respected the decisions of players who want to participate or not with the Spanish team in international matches, even if it finds that participation in the selection is an obligation of all federated peoples if called upon to do so.