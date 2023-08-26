Christine McGuinness looks stylish in camo print jacket and black leggings as she takes a walk in Liverpool

<!–

Christine McGuinness looked incredibly stylish when she was spotted in Liverpool on Friday.

The star wore a camo jacket with the words “Free Spirit” embroidered on the back as she beamed as she walked through her hometown.

The model, 35, paired the jacket with a black t-shirt, black leggings and a black leather pair of Converse.

To complete the look with large sunglasses, the star had spent a week in Liverpool presenting the breakfast show on Radio City.

Christine seemed in good spirits as she took to Instagram to celebrate the week and her love for her home.

Uploading a selection of posts from her week, the star wrote, “I absolutely loved co-hosting the breakfast show on @radiocity967 with @wesbutters this week.

‘Soooo much love for LIVERPOOL!!! Thank you for letting me be here’.

Posing with her co-host Wes Butters and producer Arran Hodges, the mum-of-three showed off her toned abs as she smirked between the pair.

Later in the day, Christine uploaded some snaps as she sat by the window at the airport, ready to leave for vacation with her family.

She kept the destination a secret and captioned the message, “Let’s go babes Extra special mommy time.”

Christine shares twins Penelope, Leo, nine, and Felicity, six, who all have autism, with ex-husband Paddy McGuinness.

Ready to spend some quality time with her kids, the star’s latest holiday earlier this month saw her pack her PDA with boyfriend Chelcee Grimes while soaking up the Ibiza sun.

Christine and Chelcee looked cozy as they locked lips as they waited for a flight home.

The two, who were joined by other friends on the trip, also looked relaxed in each other’s company, while they were also caught holding hands strolling down the street together.

In no time, Christine was stunned in a red strapless bikini as she soaked up the sun with Chelcee and another friend.

While in another, they posed for a group photo with their two friends as Christine shared that the outing was “much needed.”

The couple’s hug comes after they were spotted kissing during a night out at Winter Wonderland in London last December.

Television personality Christine befriended Chelcee after they both competed in ITV’s The Games in the summer of 2022, with Christine finishing ninth and Chelcee second.