Sat. Aug 26th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Russian bombing kills two people in a Ukrainian village near Kobyansk

    By

    Aug 26, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Two people were killed and another injured after Russia bombed a Ukrainian village near the town of Kobyansk in the north-east of the country, according to what the region#39;s governor announced Saturday, quoting quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

    quot;According to preliminary information from the medical staff, two people died in the village of Podoli as a result of the bombing, and another was injured,quot; Oleg Senigubov said on social media, noting that the bombing hit a cafe.

    nbsp;

    ============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Johannes Radebe breaks his silence on John Whaite’s romantic revelations as he insists they are ‘friends for life’ and shares his desire for a partner

    Aug 26, 2023
    News

    Dissecting England’s Enigmatic White Horses: Scholars Unveil the Origins of the Elusive Hillside Figures – and Forewarn Their Imminent Vanishing from the British Landscape

    Aug 26, 2023
    News

    Moscow was again forced to shut down its major airports after Ukraine drones again targeted Russia’s capital

    Aug 26, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Johannes Radebe breaks his silence on John Whaite’s romantic revelations as he insists they are ‘friends for life’ and shares his desire for a partner

    Aug 26, 2023
    News

    Dissecting England’s Enigmatic White Horses: Scholars Unveil the Origins of the Elusive Hillside Figures – and Forewarn Their Imminent Vanishing from the British Landscape

    Aug 26, 2023
    News

    Moscow was again forced to shut down its major airports after Ukraine drones again targeted Russia’s capital

    Aug 26, 2023
    News

    Leading CD Rates for August 26, 2023

    Aug 26, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy