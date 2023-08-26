Russian bombing kills two people in a Ukrainian village near Kobyansk

NNA – Two people were killed and another injured after Russia bombed a Ukrainian village near the town of Kobyansk in the north-east of the country, according to what the region#39;s governor announced Saturday, quoting quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

quot;According to preliminary information from the medical staff, two people died in the village of Podoli as a result of the bombing, and another was injured,quot; Oleg Senigubov said on social media, noting that the bombing hit a cafe.

