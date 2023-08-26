Agriculture Minister: We are working to close all pharmacies selling illegal, toxic medicines

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Agriculture,nbsp;Abbas Haj Hassan, indicated in an interview with Al-Hurra Channel that ldquo;the Ministry of Agriculture has been working for four yearsnbsp;on a project with the FAO organization to keep pace with combating illegalnbsp;medicines, continuously conductingnbsp;tours accompanied by the General Directorate of State Security and the concernednbsp;judiciary tonbsp;close all unlicensed agricultural pharmacies located in many areas that sell spoiled and toxic medicines.quot;

He emphasized that his ministry is working in full capacity and with great efforts to address this issue, and has written to all security forces and leaders, including the army command, to tighten and control the borders with regard to smuggling vegetables and fruits into Lebanon.

Hajj Hassan also revealed that quot;the ministry#39;s teams carried out an inspection today in various Lebanese regions, with the support of state security and the concernednbsp;judiciary, wherebynbsp;a number of non-Lebanese agricultural products were seized to protect the Lebanese products.quot;

=========R.Sh.