How Apple’s Latest Launch Will Impact the Depreciation of Your iPhone: Tech Experts Explain the Potential Loss in Value

Apple is expected to launch the long-awaited iPhone 15 in mid-September

Those eager for a new model are urged to trade in their old iPhone now

The ideal time to sell your old phone is believed to be before August 26.

Apple and its consumers are preparing for the launch of the new iPhone 15, which is rumored to take place on September 12.

And experts advise anyone looking to get the latest phone to Change your old model now.the closer to launch day, the less they can expect to earn.

Phone trading company Sellcell predicts that exchange prices will fall 16 percent after the launch of the new phone.

Envirofone is also weighing in, suggesting a 16 percent iPhone 14 Pro trade-in value drop in the weeks leading up to the highly anticipated launch.

The average iPhone 14 Pro sells for around $820 right now, but after launch, that figure could drop to $130.

The iPhone 14 was launched in stores in September 2022

Apple stores around the world continue to sell all versions of the iPhone 14 as they prepare for the highly anticipated release of the 15.

In the past, older iPhones have lost 60 to 65 percent of their original recommended retail price (RRP) 28 days before a new model is released.

That means the ideal time to sell your old phone is before August 26.

After, Prices are expected to drop further.

And if it is delayed until October, the outlook is even less pretty.

But while swapping out an old model a month early might seem daunting, it’s important to keep in mind that you won’t be without your phone.

Companies set an agreed exchange price for a set period of time, delaying the sale without losing exchange value.

However, if you manage to break your phone in the meantime, the deal is off.

iPhone trade-in values ​​vary by version and are subject to change.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus originally sold for $799 and $899

The iPhone 15 is said to bring new features, including USB-C charging and a titanium frame.

The Dynamic Island and the A16 chipset of the iPhone 14 Pro will also be part of the next model.

A programmable action button has been added to replace the mute switch, a first for any version of iPhone.

Buyers can also expect to see a periscope lens, which is a system that uses a prism and a series of lenses to increase zoom capabilities without making the phone thicker.

That feature will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

However, all these novelties come with an important price increase – the iPhone 15 Pro Max sells for $1,299.

Other versions will include the 15 Plus, with a larger screen, and the faster 15 Pro.