Lebanese registered with the Embassy of Gabon cast their votes to elect a new President

NNA – Nabatiyeh – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Francophone and Regional Integration responsible for Gabonese abroad, in cooperation with the Consulate General of Gabon in Lebanon, supervised todaynbsp;the voting process by the Lebanese registered with the embassy whonbsp;cast their votes for the election of the President of the State of Gabon, in the only accredited center in the hall of the Kamel Youssef Jaber Cultural Center in Nabatiyeh.

The hall was equipped with ballot boxes and a secluded place, with the presence of a Gabonese mission to supervise the elections, as members of the security forces and army intelligence adoptednbsp;security measures inside and around the center.

The Consul General of Gabon, Mrs. Jean Ngolan Osuka, toured the polling station and expressed her satisfaction with the prevailing atmosphere, noting that quot;the polls opened at eight in the morning today and will close at six in the evening,quot; addingnbsp;that there are quot;500 names registered on the ballot lists.quot;

She thanked the Caretaker Minister of Interior, Judge Bassam Al-Mawlawi, and the Intelligence Directorate quot;for their cooperation in completing this election day.quot;

She also thanked former MP Yassin Jaber quot;for the facilitiesnbsp;he provided to secure the required atmosphere for holding the elections in this center today.quot;

On behalf of the Gabonese authorities, the General Consulnbsp;also expressed appreciation tonbsp;quot;the Lebanese government for its cooperation, which reflects the depth of friendship between the two countries.quot;

