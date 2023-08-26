Pharaon: Ashrafieh is about to slide into the hell of imaginary, Donquixote battles

NNA – Former MP and Minister Michel Pharaon wrote today on the ldquo;Xrdquo; platform: quot;Ashrafieh would benbsp;close to slipping into the hell of imaginary and Donquixote battles, were it not for the civilization of its people and institutions…Are there attempts to lose the compass from not paying attention to the citizens#39; basic, pressingnbsp;development, daily-living and banking concerns, to the presidential file, the port file, and penal dossiersnbsp;known to officials?quot;

nbsp;

========R.Sh.