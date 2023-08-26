Sat. Aug 26th, 2023

    Moscow was again forced to shut down its major airports after Ukraine drones again targeted Russia’s capital

    The Sheremetyevo airport is one of three major airports near Moscow that Russian officials say they have temporarily shut down.

    Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

    For the third time in a week, Ukrainian drone strikes have forced Moscow to shut down its airports.
    Ukraine has recently stepped up its attacks on Moscow as its counteroffensive continues to push back.
    Russia, meanwhile, has used its own drones to target Ukraine’s grain storage depots.

    For the third time in just over a week, Moscow has shut down major airports as a result of Ukrainian drone strikes on the Russian capital.

    State officials temporarily shut down three major airports near Moscow following a drone attack early Saturday morning, Russian state media reported. Officials closed Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports, which provide domestic and international flights for civilians. 

    While officials with the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine was behind the attack, Ukrainian authorities have yet to confirm, according to the Associated Press.

    Ukrainian drone attacks have at least twice before caused shutdowns of all major airports in the greater Moscow area, disrupting and delaying dozens of flights.  

    These shutdowns come amid a streak of near-daily Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow and the surrounding region, the Associated Press reported. The strikes within Russia’s borders come as part of Ukraine’s counteroffensive this summer, with Ukraine also going after key Russian targets near the Black Sea.

    In return, Russian forces have repeatedly targeted Ukrainian grain storage depots, the Associated Press reports.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

