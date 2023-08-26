Johannes Radebe breaks his silence on John Whaite’s romantic revelations as he insists they are ‘friends for life’ and shares his desire for a partner

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Johannes Radebe has broken his silence over John Whaite’s explosive romantic revelations about their time on Strictly Come Dancing.

The South African dancer, 36, has spoken of how he and John, 34, are ‘friends for life’ after having a ‘wonderful experience’ working together in the 2021 series.

It’s the first time Johannes has spoken about John since the former British Bake Off star confessed that he ‘fell in love’ with Johannes while he was engaged.

Johannes broke his silence over John’s comments, emphasizing the platonic nature of their bond and sharing how they’ve agreed to remain friends no matter what.

About his upcoming memoir Jojo: Speaking Home at last, he said The times: ‘We had such a beautiful experience together that it would be a shame if we were no longer friends after that.

Open: Johannes Radebe has broken his silence over John Whaite’s explosive romantic revelations about their time on Strictly Come Dancing

Rosponse: It’s John’s first time talking about John since the former Great British Bake Off star confessed he ‘fell in love’ with John while engaged

“What we have agreed is that no matter what life throws at us, we will always keep (this friendship) alive. “We’re friends for life,” I always tell him. ‘I know where you live. You can’t get rid of me.’ I still speak to him.’

It comes after John admitted he “still loves John” but said he believes regular contact would be disrespectful to his partner Paul Atkins.

He said, “I love him dearly and I adore the ground he walks on, but I have to bear in mind that there is more to this than just my own desires and whether it would be difficult for Paul to interact with Johannes, then it is a sacrifice I must make.’

Looking to the future, Johannes also talked about how he wanted a partner while candidly telling that he never thought he deserved to be in love because of internalized homophobia.

“I want a partner,” he said. ‘I want one. I need one. Every aspect of my life is great except that. I deserve love and I never thought I deserved to be loved that way.’

Johannes also shared how his gay partnership with John—and the very first gay relationship on Strictly—helped his family accept his sexuality.

He said his uncles now openly asked him if he would bring a male partner to South Africa to meet them, while the partnership helped his mother feel “confident” enough to embrace his sexuality.

Although his mother didn’t openly acknowledge his sexuality until after his gay pairing on Strictly, Johannes shared how she always supported him when he was the target of homophobic bullies as a child.

He shared how he carried “shame” about his sexuality all his life and never confronted it with his family, but now realizes it never “cared” for them in the first place.