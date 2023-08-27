Hamieh visits liberated town of Kfar Shuba

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport,nbsp;Ali Hamieh, visited today the liberated town of Kfar Shuba, where he was received by a popular crowd of townsmen and citizens from the neighboring areas.

Hamieh disclosed that the Ministry of Public Works and Transport has laid the first foundation for an official administration in the town, through approving a decree in the Council of Ministers classifying the liberated Kfar Shuba Road as a local road, naming it the ldquo;Beginning Road.rdquo;

He indicated that this is possible after securing the necessary donations for establisging this road, stressing that it is quot;a road with a strategic and vital national dimension par excellence, and is essential at all levels, both for the people and the region.quot;

The Minister#39;s words came during his participation in the national celebration held by the Municipality of Kfar Shuba and the Union of Municipalities of Al-Arqoub, in the presence of MPs Ali Fayyad and Kassemnbsp;Hashem.

Hamieh assured that quot;Kfar Shuba is only the beginning.quot;

quot;Our determination and relentless work at the Ministry to issue a decree by the Council of Ministers to classify the Kfar Shuba Road as a local road was not born yesterday, but rathernbsp; it is a process that continued for several months, and our first motive and pillar was your stand, your steadfastness and your insistence on your right to your land, which made it imperative for us in the Ministry of Public Works and Transport to keep pace with all of this, and to follow it as well, with full will, confidence and determination to alter the difficulties and obstacles, no matter how huge,quot; Hamieh said, addressing the attendees on the occasion.

