Abi Ramia: Thanks to President Aoun, Lebanon has been adopted as the headquarters of La Francophonie’s regional office in the Middle East

NNA – After attending a ceremony at the headquarters of the Francophone Mission in Lebanon, which wasnbsp;used as a base for the reional office of the International Organization of La Francophonie in the Middle East, MP Simon Abi Ramia wrote on the ldquo;Xrdquo; platform:nbsp;quot;Thanks to President Michel Aoun, Lebanon was accreditednbsp;as a regional headquarters for the Organization of Francophone Countries (OIF)…It was President Aoun who answered the invitation of the organization#39;s ambassador in Lebanon to visit the base offices in downtown Beirut, and thanks to Dr. Jarjoura Hardan, the personal representative of OIF President, who strived to have this center so that Lebanon remains a pioneer in Francophoniequot;.

=========R.Sh.