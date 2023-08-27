Malin Andersson flaunts her slim body in mismatched lingerie as she insists that women “don’t need validation or want to impress anyone”

<!–

Malin Andersson paraded her slim body in mismatched lingerie in an Instagram post on Friday.

The former Love Island star, 30, has focused on her health and “internal healing” over the past year, after welcoming her daughter Xaya in January 2022.

Malin shared a video of herself standing in front of a full-length mirror, wearing a lacy white bikini and khaki green panties.

The reality star showed off her washboard abs and toned pins as she delivered a powerful speech to her followers.

And in a long caption alongside it, Malin stressed that women “don’t need validation or need to impress anyone.”

Malin wrote, “WHY DO WE LOOK IN THE MIRROR AND DIRECTLY THINK ABOUT EVERYTHING NEGATIVE?

“Something I’ve been wondering about a lot lately when I stare at Xaya and she looks in the mirror, giggles and laughs — so why do we pick up on all our ‘flaws’ when we’re older or talk to ourselves so negatively? ?

“Imagine if the world had a positive view of body image when we were growing up – and all we saw was beautiful, diverse images of women in magazines and in the media?

And diet culture didn’t exist, and ads and consumerism and all the negative conditioning around diets didn’t appear on our screens? We wouldn’t think there’s a problem with how we look. We would understand that WE are perfect just the way we are.

“But unfortunately that’s not the case… and so what we need to do is REWORD and UNDO whatever people, places, media, family, ex-partners anyone – are sad about us and have made us feel bad about ourselves .

“We must take on the task of healing from what causes us to see ourselves so negatively and set OURSELVES free. Only we can do it. We don’t need anyone’s validation. We don’t have to impress anyone.

“We need to find our inner child and hug her tight. Tell her she’s beautiful, but most of all, tell her she’s already saved herself. Her higher self is watching… and it’s done.

“We must push ourselves to create a new belief system of unconditional love. To us. From U.S. No one else.

“Our goal is to correct our behavior and attitude towards ourselves so that we can heal our soul and become fully authentic. Carefree and happy.

‘We are already complete. We don’t need a repair… we just need a reminder. Keep reminding yourself that you are an amazing soul. Because you’re going to believe it, I promise.’