NNA – AFP reported that American journalist Ivan Gershkovich filed an appeal against a Russian judicial decision to extend his pre-trial detention by three months, according to documents published by a Moscow court today, Saturday.

According to the Moscow City Court#39;s website, the defense team of the quot;Wall Street Journalquot; reporter, who has been arrested since late March, appealed the judge#39;s decision issued Thursday to extend his detention until November 30.

