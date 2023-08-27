Makary patronizes “110 Years of Zgharta Press Exhibition” in Ehden: The homeland is not built with stones and people only, but with freedom as well

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary, patronized today the quot;110 Years of Zgharta Pressquot; Exhibition held in Ehden at the invitation of the Ehdenian Youth Association, within the activities of ldquo;Beirut, Capital of Arab Media 2023rdquo;, which was attended by several political officials and prominent dignitaries from the region.

In his word on the occasion, Makary expressed joy to be amongst the people of his town, thanking the President of the Youth Association Roy Areiji ldquo;for the beautiful initiative that introduces Lebanon to the significant history of the Zgharta region and the creativity of its people.quot;

ldquo;This exhibition will show everyone how pioneering the people of Zgharta were and still are, and that the people of this region are amongst those who built the history of this land, and this homeland,rdquo; Makary went on, considering that ldquo;the homeland is not built with stones and people only, but also with liberties.rdquo; He added, ldquo;The newspapers displayed here are nothing but evidence that Zgharta, despite all the circumstances, yielded people who enjoyed freedom of speech and had their own newspapers and publications.quot;

ldquo;This region is an integral part of Lebanon, its history, culture and heritage,quot; Makary continued, hoping that quot;this exhibition will be a new window for the young women and men of Zgharta, Ehden, the North and Lebanon in general, so that they can see this great legacy that we possess and must preserve by further developing it.quot;

ldquo;When Beirut was declared the capital of the Arab media, it was not in vain, for Lebanon possesses a legacy that does not exist in all of our Arab surroundings. We built a free press and a free media, and we want to continue with them, especially since media men and women are supported by a mountain of culture and freedom and a great history that nothing can erase,rdquo; the Information Minister underscored.

Finally, the President of the Youth Association and its members presented Minister Makary with an honorary shield, following which they all toured various parts of the exhibition which will last until tomorrow evening.

========R.Sh.

