NNA – Public Prosecutor of Mount Lebanon, Judge Ghada Aoun, wrote today on the ldquo;Xrdquo; platform:nbsp;quot;Every dollar that was taken unlawfully and without justification and for private gains by those who were untrustworthy with the money of the depositors is a right that belongs to them and to the Lebanese people…Those who spent a lifetime at work, only to see their savings wasted…Is this reasonable? And under what law?quot;

nbsp;

========R.Sh.