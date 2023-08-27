Pregnant Roxy Horner stuns in black dress as she attends her baby shower on crutches as she struggles with SPD before welcoming her first child

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Roxy Horner looked effortlessly glamorous in a black dress as she attended her baby shower on Friday before welcoming her first child.

The model, 32, is currently expecting a daughter with comedian Jack Whitehall and is counting down the days until her due date.

And on Friday, she was joined by her friends and family for a last-minute baby shower, complete with pink balloons and flower displays.

Roxy shared photos from the bash on Instagram looking elegant in a strappy black dress that hugged her growing baby bump.

She wore a pregnancy support belt over her dress and posed on crutches as she struggled with pelvic pain due to symphysis pubis (SPD) dysfunction.

Common in pregnancies, SPD is a collection of uncomfortable symptoms caused by stiffness in the pelvic joints or uneven joint movement.

“If you have to carry crutches, you might as well have sparkly crutches,” she wrote alongside the photo of herself at the party.

For her baby shower, Roxy was joined by her mother Lisa Rae and her sister Riana, as well as a group of close friends.

She praised her mother and sister for helping her through her difficult third trimester of pregnancy, as she shared a photo of them all holding hands in the shower.

On her Instagram Stories, she wrote alongside the photo, “My tribe that has kept me together for the past month.”

Roxy gave an insight into the shower, which was held at her home, and also shared a video showing all the decorations, including pink and silver balloons.

The coffee table was also decorated with pink candles and pink and white flower displays, while teddy bears were also placed among the decorations.

Snacks were also displayed on the table while the guests walked around and sat on the benches during the baby shower.

Roxy said she was happy to be reunited with all her “favorite people” before she gave birth to her first child.

WHAT IS SPD? Some women may experience pelvic pain during pregnancy. This is also referred to as pregnancy-related pelvic girdle pain (PGP) or symphysis pubis dysfunction (SPD). PGP is a collection of uncomfortable symptoms caused by stiffness of your pelvic joints or by the joints moving unevenly in the back or front of your pelvis. PGP will not harm your baby but can be painful and make it difficult to move around. Women with PGP may feel pain over the pubic bone in the front center, about the height of your hips and/or on one or both sides of your lower back. By making the diagnosis as early as possible, you can minimize pain and prevent long-term discomfort. You may be referred to a physiotherapy service that specializes in obstetric pelvic joint problems. Physical therapy aims to relieve or ease pain, improve muscle function, and improve the position and stability of your pelvic joint. Source: NHS

“My heart is so full because I got to see my favorite people before Bub arrives,” she wrote alongside a video of the baby shower.

It comes days after Roxy admitted she was in “excruciating” pain when she described her struggles during the third trimester of her pregnancy.

Roxy – who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2021 – revealed on her Instagram Stories on Monday that she has been in pain due to SPD while moving.

Roxy has been seen on crutches everywhere since, still having trouble walking due to her symptoms.

She explained, “Thank God my mom took care of me during this last trimester. I don’t really know what I would have done without her.

“Baby-readying everything with SPD wasn’t easy, but my mom has been really helping me get things organized over the past week and I’m starting to feel a little more comfortable with that.

“I just can’t wait to have a girl here and stop feeling this way. It’s really excruciating to walk or move to the right, but it won’t be long now and apparently all the symptoms of SPD disappear once Bubba arrives.’

Roxy also shared a black and white video showing her belly and how a pregnancy belt has helped her manage her symptoms.

“Plus, I just got a maternity belt which has helped a lot with SPD. I would strongly advise any pregnant woman to get one as soon as possible to avoid pelvic pain,” she added.

Roxy then shared a selfie of herself lying in bed, thanking her fans for their support and sharing how she had “ignored” her painful symptoms for a long time.

She continued, “I’m so thankful for my female followers! It seems many of you have also suffered from SPD and can identify.

“From what I’ve learned so far, if you’re experiencing pain during pregnancy, get it checked out, because I ignored mine for too long thinking that was just normal.” I kept holding onto my stomach for support because it was painful to walk and it felt like Bub could just fall out!

“Even sleeping is hard, but I’ve been told the best thing to do with SPD is to rest as much as possible, get a pregnancy support belt, pregnancy pillow, pain meds and see a physio! I hope this helps someone else going through the same thing.”

Roxy and Jack are counting down the days until they welcome their first child together, and have already revealed they are expecting a baby girl.

The couple have been dating for over two years and live with their dog Coco in a £17.5 million five-bedroom house in Notting Hill.