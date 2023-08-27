Defense Minister offers condolences to Martyr Captain Saab’s family: Army is destined to bid farewell to one martyr after another in order to protect Lebanon

NNA – Caretaker National Defense Minister Maurice Selim visited the citiy of Choueifat this afternoon, offering condolences to the family of Army Martyr, Captainnbsp;Richard Saab, who was killed in the military helicopter crash a few days ago in the area of Hammana.

Minister Selim considered that the grief of the martyr pilot#39;s family is that of all the Lebanese who were afflicted by this tragic accident, noting that the investigation is continuing to find out the reasons that led to the crash of the helicopter.

quot;If it is the armyrsquo;s destiny to always bid farewell to one martyr after another in order to protect Lebanon, its sovereignty and security, then the families of these martyrs have the right to be proud that they presented at the altar of the homeland heroes who were loyal to the oath they took and never backed down despite the challenges and difficult circumstances that the military and security institutions are going through, foremost of which being the nation#39;s army,quot; Selim underscored.

==========R.Sh.nbsp;