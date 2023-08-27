Sun. Aug 27th, 2023

    Forests fires in Istanbul threaten residential buildings

    NNA – The Turkish newspaper, Huuml;rriyet, reported that forest fires broke out in Istanbul, and flames approached residential buildings, according to quot;Russia Todayquot; news agency.

    The newspaper pointed out that quot;a large number of firefighting teams arrived at the scene and are participating in extinguishing the fires, the cause of which is still unknown.quot;

    Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerli Kaya said, quot;The main highway leading to the northwestern city of Canakkale is closed to traffic, and the Dardanelles Strait has been closed on both sides, and 1,251 people have been evacuated from 9 regions.quot;

    Firefighting aircraftsnbsp;of the Russian Emergencies Ministry are participating in protecting the Turkish cities of Canakkale and Cesme from forest fires.

