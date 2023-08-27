Pope calls for “Awakening”: Misinformation is the first sin of the Press

NNA – Pope Francis, on Saturday, denounced quot;disinformationquot; and false news as quot;the first of the sins of the pressquot; in its attempt to guide public opinion, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

He said during a ceremony in the Vatican to present a media award in the presence of Italian journalists: quot;Misleading is the first of the sins, or let#39;s say the mistakes of the press.quot;

He added, in a statement issued by the Vatican, that quot;disinformation is one of the sins of the press, which are four: misleading, when the journalist does not report or misleads, and the insult used sometimes, and defamation that differs from insult but destroys, and the fourth is the fondness for scandals.quot;

He continued, quot;I hope to give space to the voices of peace, to those involved in ending the conflict in Ukraine and elsewhere.quot;

The 86-year-old Argentine Pope is scheduled to visit Mongolia next week.

