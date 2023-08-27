Meghan Markle ‘is coming back to Instagram’: Duchess prepares to re-launch herself on social media with new page that could earn her a million dollars a post, sources say

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Meghan is reportedly set to ‘relaunch’ herself on Instagram and experts predict she could earn a million dollars per post.

The Duchess, whose last account with her husband Prince Harry, @sussexroyal, had 9.4 million followers before being deactivated in 2020 when the couple ceased to be royals, is believed to be the original from a new account named @meghan.

Decorated with a photo of pink peonies, which are said to be Meghan’s favorite flowers, a source close to her team confirmed this week: “Yes, that’s her. Expect an announcement very soon. She’s coming back.

The account is already being followed by several of Meghan’s friends, including activist Mandana Dayani, who served as chairman of Archewell, the Sussex media and philanthropic society, until last December.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: “Everyone in Hollywood is talking about the impending relaunch. Meghan has never hidden the fact that she wants to return to Instagram.

Meghan Markle is believed to have started a new Instagram page simply called @meghan.

Before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, Suits actress Meghan’s personal Instagram following numbered more than three million, while tens of thousands of fans signed up for her blog lifestyle, now defunct, The Tig.

Meghan first announced she was planning a return to Instagram in an interview with The Cut last year, telling writer Allison P Davis: “Do you want to know a secret? I’m coming back to Instagram.

The Duchess’ ‘new’ account already has 76,000 followers and experts say it could prove a huge boost to her finances.

Eric Schiffer, a social media pundit who advises Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, ex-Disney actress Bella Thorne and cast members of the US version of Dragons’ Den, said: “I don’t think Meghan comeback on Instagram will surprise anyone.

“She has a new talent manager and that’s the next logical step.

“I would expect her to quickly become one of the most followed accounts on Instagram. You have celebrities like the Kardashians who can earn $1m (£790,000) and more for just one post promoting a product.

“There’s no reason Meghan can’t earn that kind of honorarium.

“She has to be careful, as a Duchess, to avoid coming across as selling out every product available.” She will align herself with quality brands and companies that match her political and social beliefs.

Social media marketing experts believe Meghan could quickly become one of the highest paid influencers in the world thanks to this new account.

Marketing expert Kent Moore, who runs OneEyedSocial and has worked with actors such as Star Trek’s Sir Patrick Stewart, said: “I think she would instantly rank among the top ten highest paid influencers in the world.

“Her status is unique as she is a celebrity, an actress and a member of royalty.

“Meghan could charge $1 million per post as an absolute minimum.

“That sum would grow rapidly if his partnerships gained global coverage and traction.

“Brands might want to align with her for campaigns over a few years, featuring multiple posts and even personal appearances.

“These sort of deals could be well over the $12m (£9.5m) mark and even up to $20m (£15.9m).”

Meghan repeatedly showed off her power as an influencer with out-of-stock outfits and bags she wore.

NuCalm, which sells a stress relief patch, has seen sales increase since the Duchess was pictured wearing a patch on her wrist while out shopping near her home in Montecito, California.