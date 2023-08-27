Love Island’s Samie Elishi puts on a leggy show in a black bra and shorts as she joins classy best friend Claudia Fogarty on We Are FSTVL

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Samie Elishi and Claudia Fogarty both put on stylish displays as they stepped out for the second day of We Are FSTVL in Upminster on Saturday.

The Love Islanders seemed to be in a jovial mood as they joined a host of stars at the festival, which will feature the likes of The Prodigy, Annie Mac and Exemple.

Samie, 23, wore a leggy show in black shorts, which she paired with a black bra and silver mirrored halterneck cover-up.

She pulled a black bomber jacket over her shoulders and completed her look with black cowboy boots, while she tucked a pair of sunglasses into her dark brown locks.

Meanwhile, Carl Fogarty’s daughter, 29, cut a trendy figure in a black zip-up mini dress and bomber jacket, which she paired with black boots.

They were joined by Love Island’s Billy Brown, Ellie Spence and Lydia Karakyriakou, among others, at the festival, which is sponsored by PrettyLittleThing.

The festival will once again be held at Damyns Hall Aerodrome in celebration of its tenth anniversary and will feature 150 performers over the weekend.

Visitors to We Are FSTVL can expect performances from a wide variety of artists, including big names such as The Prodigy, Annie Mac, Exemple and Nathan Dawe.

They are joined by top DJs including Joel Corry, Fisher, Andy C and Scottish duo LF System.

Another big name in the already monumental line-up is London legend Skepta, who will headline the Solid Grooves stage on Saturday.

Camping has also been added to this year’s festival, meaning revelers don’t have to worry about the dreaded journey home after the festival.

Launched in 2013, We Are FSTVL has firmly established itself as one of Europe’s leading electronic and urban music festivals.

Samie’s appearance at the festival comes after she revealed she’s “doing fine” after having thyroid surgery about four weeks ago.

She underwent surgery on her neck to remove a lump, and later found out it wasn’t cancer when she was cleared by the doctors.

The TV personality gave fans an update on her health when she admitted she “thought it was going to get a lot worse” after the procedure.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline last week at the Ghost Fragrances Luna Collection launch party, she said she felt fine after waking up from the anesthesia.

Samie said, ‘I’m fine, I’ve got a Prosecco in hand, but honestly I thought it was going to be a lot worse than I was. But I woke up and about 20 minutes after eating McDonalds!

‘I was absolutely fine and I know some people have worse experiences but I was so lucky and my surgeon was amazing and that was from the NHS. So yes, I’m fine and healing.’

During her latest YouTube video, she decided to share the results with her fans after meeting one of her friends Abi.

She said: ‘We just got some really good news, my surgeon just called me and said the lump in my neck is not cancer, just a benign tumor.

“So we’re having Prosecco to celebrate,” to which her friend replied, “Cheers!”

Later in the video, Samie added, “I just wanted to end the vlog on the highest note ever. I was so happy when my surgeon called me yesterday.

“It was a little overwhelming, I was so shocked. I bless him to call me directly too, I think that was so nice of him, he didn’t have to.

‘But yes, the worries are over now and the lump is out. It’s clearly benign, meaning nothing was wrong in the end.

“But it’s always good to have these things checked and taken out because you never know what it could be in the future.”

“It’s just a really big security measure. I don’t regret having the surgery and I don’t regret having the nodule removed, but further and higher.

‘The results couldn’t be better; it’s not cancer and that was my main concern.’