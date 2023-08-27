Al-Khazen congratulates the General Directorate of Public Security on its 78th anniversary

NNA – MP Farid Haykal Al-Khazen congratulated on Saturday the General Directorate of Public Security on its 78th anniversary.

He wrote on social media: quot;Congratulations to the General Securitynbsp;whose 78th anniversary comes amidst difficult circumstancesnbsp;which it was able to overcome, proving its competence in the war against terrorism, combating espionage, and in serving the Lebanese citizens with their daily concerns.quot;

Al-Khazen saluted Major General Al-Baisari for quot;his wise leadership and significant role at this delicatenbsp;stage.quot;

