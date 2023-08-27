Sun. Aug 27th, 2023

    Syria condemns the statements of French and US Foreign Ministry, which include false accusations against it about using chemical weapons in 2013

    NNA – Damascus, SANA – Syria condemned the statements of the French Foreign Ministry and the spokesperson of the US National Security Council, which included false accusations about the use of chemical weapons in 2013 and other fabricated and forged incidents.

    ldquo;What the French and American foreign ministries said in the two statements is inseparable from the previous campaign of misinformation and lies, which confirms the participation of the two countries and other countries in orchestrating this heinous crime, within the framework of their full partnership in the direct and indirect terrorist attacks on Syria,rdquo; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said.nbsp; — SANA

