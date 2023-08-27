Sun. Aug 27th, 2023

    News

    Bob Barker, Who Ruled the Game Show Universe With Mischief and Charm, Has Died at 99

    By

    Aug 26, 2023 , , , ,
    Bob Barker, Who Ruled the Game Show Universe With Mischief and Charm, Has Died at 99

    Mark Davis

    More than Sajak, more than Trebek, more than Dawson, Bob Barker deserves his place on the Mt. Rushmore of game-show hosts. Longevity alone would earn him a spot: For more than six decades he hosted Truth or Consequences and The Price Is Right. And when he wasn’t running game shows, he was emceeing beauty pageants, hosting Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day parades, and supplying voice talent for Futurama and SpongeBob.

    But outlasting his competition was not his only claim to fame. Barker, who died Saturday morning of natural causes at the age of 99, according to TMZ, always had an edge that the others lacked.

    Behind his smooth, professional delivery, there was always a little snark peeking out. And that was pure Barker: on one of his first jobs as a radio announcer on KTTS in Springfield, Missouri, he signed off one night with a not very subtle dig at the drinking habits of a fellow announcer: “This is KTTS—Keep Ted Tucker Sober in Springfield, Missouri.” That wisecrack foreshadowed controversial ad libs that peppered his fifty years in television. With Barker, you just never knew. That’s why you kept tuning in.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    NYC teacher Melissa Rockensies’ accused of raping teen said she was ‘moaning’ for him in sick messages to 14-year-old

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    Carmen Electra, 51, leaves little to the imagination as she flaunts her stuff in a see-through black lace dress at the I.AM.GIA event in Beverly Hills

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    Which ‘And Just Like That’ Outfit Was the Most Ridiculous?

    Aug 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    NYC teacher Melissa Rockensies’ accused of raping teen said she was ‘moaning’ for him in sick messages to 14-year-old

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    Carmen Electra, 51, leaves little to the imagination as she flaunts her stuff in a see-through black lace dress at the I.AM.GIA event in Beverly Hills

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    Which ‘And Just Like That’ Outfit Was the Most Ridiculous?

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    Meet the Misfits Working to Elect RFK Jr.

    Aug 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy