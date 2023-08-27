Sean O’Malley shares what Dana White said to the new bantamweight king after his devastating knockout against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Sean O’Malley revealed what Dana White told him after his UFC 292 win

He beat Aljamain Sterling to become the new bantamweight champion

‘Suga’ now has his sights set on a rematch with bitter rival Marlon Vera later this year

Sean O’Malley has shared what UFC President Dana White told him after his stunning knockout victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

‘Suga’ proved the hype was real after winning the bantamweight title, stopping Sterling in the second round of their blockbuster main event.

O’Malley dropped Sterling with a forehand early in the second. With Sterling on the mat, O’Malley followed him down until referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight just 51 seconds into the round.

The first lap was uneventful. Sterling attempted a takedown with 30 seconds left, pinning O’Malley against the fence before the round was over, giving the former champion the lead on the scorecards.

In vintage O’Malley fashion, ‘Suga’ returned and produced a jaw-dropping finale to end talk of a featherweight bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Sterling. After the fight, White was seen talking to the new bantamweight king, with O’Malley revealing what the UFC boss had said.

In an interview with TMZO’Malley said White told the new champion he was going to make big money.

“It still feels like a dream, in that moment, Dana wrapping that belt around (my waist),” O’Malley said.

He (White) said, “Boy, you have no idea how much money you’re going to make. And I said, “Yes, I do.” That’s exactly what he said.

After the fight, footage emerged of O’Malley making the exact shot with which he knocked out Sterling on Saturday to snatch the 135-pound title.

“Throwing back is a skill not many people have and I can hit back and I knew he was going to put pressure on me and I know he likes throwing to shoot,” O’Malley said during his talk. post-fight press release. .

“He likes to throw so I can counter so he can shoot under it. So I knew he was going to launch with shots.

“It really wasn’t even a bad punch he threw, it’s just that I’m really accurate. I shot him.

“I’ve said it all week, I’m a sniper. I’m going to shoot him in the chin. I will find it and we were there. It’s definitely a punch I’ve been visualizing all week.

The new bantamweight champion has no shortage of options going forward as he seeks to retain the title for the foreseeable future.

O’Malley’s win marks the end of Sterling’s two-and-a-half-year reign as bantamweight champion.

It’s fair to say that the new bantamweight king has no shortage of options going forward. O’Malley has called for a rematch with Marlon Vera – who handed ‘Suga’ the only defeat of his professional career so far.

A fight with Sterling’s teammate Merab Dvalishvili is also on the cards, while a rematch with the former champion also makes sense.