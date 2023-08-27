Linus Sebastian addresses error handling and ethics in a new video

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Linus Media Group (LMG) founder Linus Sebastian explained in a video LMG’s HR policies and how they will improve accuracy and ethics. posted on youtube last night.

After a 10-day hiatus to evaluate its processes, Sebastian said the company held meetings with team members to “go over every misstep” and identify “communication and…teamwork challenges” that resulted in allegations of quality issues from LMG. He added that the company will no longer insist on uploading videos on a daily basis and will slow down to verify that its content is accurate.

Sebastian did not directly address sexual harassment allegations recently filed by a former employee, Madison Reeve. Sebastian detailed changes to his HR structure throughout the year, including hiring outside consultants to review his policies in 2018, then hiring an independent firm to handle HR issues, and finally adding an internal human resources department. In a statement at the start of the production break, Sebastian told us: “Our HR team will carry out a more thorough assessment of the allegations and, when we are ready, we will release a fuller statement.”

Sebastian said that Linus Tech Tips (LTT) now has “a clear rubric,” which posted on the LTT forums, “which defines the severity of the bug and prescribes the appropriate solution”, which could range from pinned comments to complete retakes or even the complete cancellation of a project if necessary. LMG, it said, will use a newly formed community bug-checking group, which currently consists of “fewer than 10 extremely knowledgeable Linus Tech Tips community members,” to verify the accuracy of the company’s videos.

Other changes are aimed at improving business transparency, including publicly posting the media group’s sponsorship guidelines and improving tracking of products that LMG has submitted for testing. He says the company now has a system in place to track the status of products provided to LMG to avoid future confusion regarding “items that start out because we don’t need them and then turn into a loan.”

Later in the video, Sebastian talked about the benefits of the company, highlighting team outings, holiday parties, and internal giveaways. He discussed the company’s human resources policies and department structure, saying the company will double its mental health counseling contribution later this year in response to recent online bullying experienced by LMG employees.

