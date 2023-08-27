How to watch Usyk vs. Dubois live stream from anywhere: PPV prices compared

Oleksandr Usyk holds the world championship belts aloft.

Oleksandr Usyk has three world heavyweight championship titles (WBA, WBO, and IBF), and Daniel Dubois intends to punch them out of his hands. This title fight might seem like a consolation for Usyk fans hoping to see him go up against Tyson Fury for an undisputed championship unification, but it should be a good one. We’ll show you how to watch a Usyk vs. Dubois live stream in the US, UK, and elsewhere.

The fight takes place in Wroclaw, Poland’s Tarcynski Arena, with the main card’s opening bell ringing promptly at 2 p.m. ET on August 26. You can use a VPN if you live in a country that isn’t airing the fight.

Usyk vs. Dubois boxing live stream quick links:

Access cheap live streams internationally via ExpressVPN (try it risk-free for 30 days)USA: ESPN Plus ($9.99 monthly)UK: TNT Sports (£19.95)Australia: Kayo Sports ($29.95)Canada: TSN Plus (CAD$8 monthly)When: August 26, 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST / 8 p.m. CEST / August 27, 4 a.m. AEST (main event expected to start around three hours later)

How to watch Usyk vs. Dubois live streams from anywhere

In the United States, you can catch the fight airing live on ESPN Plus, with no additional cost beyond the $9.99 monthly subscription fee. You also get ESPN Plus as part of the Disney bundle, which packs in Hulu and Disney Plus for a trio that costs $12.99 (or $19.99 if you don’t like ads).

Canada is the only other region offering Usyk vs. Dubois without an added PPV fee. It’s streaming for all TSN+ subscribers, starting at CAD$8 per month. If you’re in the UK, you can purchase the fight directly through TNT Sports for a one-time charge of £19.95. Australians also get a one-time fee of AUD$29.95 through Kayo Sports.

That means, for a change, the USA has the cheapest way to view a heavyweight boxing title fight. We’d consider ESPN+ as your option tonight via a VPN if you’re not in the US. We’ll show you how a little further down this page.

The fight has limited global availability, but don’t worry. If you’re not in one of the above countries, you can unlock those borders with the magic of VPNs.

Short for virtual private network, a VPN essentially allows you to visit websites and services that would usually be blocked by your geographical location. It also secures your network activity with top-grade encryption, so no one can know what you’re up to, even if they’ve tapped into your network.

Don’t have a VPN? The best VPN we’ve tested and used for years is ExpressVPN. It’s great for streaming from international sources and also beefs up your online security. ExpressVPN is on sale for a great offer right now. You can save 49% on the usual price and get three months for free. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, no questions asked. Insider’s ExpressVPN review lays out everything you need to know about the service and all its benefits.

How to watch Usyk vs. Dubois with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.Turn it on and set it to a US (ESPN Plus) or UK (TNT Sports) location.Go to ESPN Plus or TNT Sports. Sign up for an account with a local postcode and payment method.When: August 26, 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST / 8 p.m. CEST / August 27, 4 a.m. AEST.

Usyk vs. Dubois fight schedule

Here are all the fights happening before the main event. The main card begins at 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST. Note: Some undercard bouts may not air in every region.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois (12-round WBO, IBF, WBO heavyweight title)Anthony Yigit vs. Denys Berinchyk (12-round Lightweight bout)Aro Schwartz vs. Daniel Lapin (10-round Middleweight bout)Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Dmytro Mytrofanov (10-round Middleweight bout)Anauel Ngamissengue vs. Fiodor Czerkaszyn (8-round Middleweight bout)Joel Julio vs. Vasile Cebotari (8-round Welterweight bout)Roberto Arriaza vs. Rafal Wolczecki (8-round Middleweight bout)Piotr Gudel vs. Oleksandr Solomennikov (6-round Featherweight bout)Lazizbek Mullojonov vs. Nursultan Amanzholov (6-round Heavyweight bout)Vojtech Hrdy vs. Aadam Hamed (4-round Jr. Middleweight bout)Janos Penzes vs. Ziyad Almaayouf (4-round Jr. Welterweight bout)Damian Tymosz vs. Bryce Mills (4-round Jr. Welterweight bout)

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

