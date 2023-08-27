Britney Spears ‘adds new hires’ to her home staff – including a medical professional that will be responsible for ensuring she ‘takes her meds’ amid ongoing divorce from Sam Asghari

<!–

Britney Spears has reportedly “hired two new staff members” to work at her Los Angeles-area home.

The publication noted that the 41-year-old pop star – who has ‘been close’ to a former housekeeper – has recruited a staff member with medical training, according to TMZ.

This person’s responsibilities would include a “wide range” of duties, such as making sure the Grammy nominee stays healthy and takes her medication.

The outlet said the other professionals in Spears’ life — her attorney Mathew Rosengart and her manager Cade Hudson — are trying hard to keep her busy.

She reportedly worked on music as well as other pursuits.

TMZ noted that the Louisiana-born artist doesn’t like to be alone, so it’s important to keep busy.

The update comes after news broke that Britney fractured her head on a coffee table during an ‘explosive’ fight with husband Sam Asghari in London ahead of their shock divorce.

The singer and actor, 29, split after just over a year of marriage earlier this month.

It has now been alleged that a ‘breakout’ fight between the pair left the pop icon with stitches.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin said in the Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair documentary, which aired on Fox this week: “She and Sam were doing it in a hotel room, and it got so bad that she tripped and hit the coffee table,” cracking her head open. She needed stitches.

Executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere also said in the documentary that Spears’ alleged “volatility” was too much for Asghari to bear, prompting him to end the marriage.

It has previously been claimed that Spears had physical intercourse with Asghari on several occasions and once gave him a black eye while he slept.

Asghari allegedly told friends that Britney attacked him several times during their six years together.

Asghari took to social media to break her silence following the announcement of her divorce filing.

In a statement shared on his Instagram account, he wrote, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.”

He continued, “We will carry on the love and respect we have for each other and I always wish him the best,” adding, “It happens.”

“Asking for privacy seems ridiculous, so I’ll just ask everyone, including the media, to be kind and considerate.”