Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley aren’t ‘Prince William and Harry’ according to the NBA on TNT legend

Charles Barkley has repeatedly said he will not attempt to mend the friendship

Michael Jordan and Sir Charles were once best friends – from the NBA

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Charles Barkley is tired of discussing his fallout with his former best friend and NBA icon, Michael Jordan.

TNT’s lovable personality and light-heartedness went from siblings to strangers a decade ago after Barkley criticized Jordan’s performance as Charlotte Hornets general manager.

‘Yes! One hundred percent,” Barkley said on SI Media with Jimmy Trainain response to the question if he was done with the dynamic.

” One hundred percent ! Because you know what, Jimmy, they act like us, Prince William and Prince Harry.

“I lost my best friend because I criticized him. Guys can always say to me, ‘Charles, you might not like him, but he’s going to be fair,’ because of the situation with Michael.’

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan – pictured in 1996 – were once very close friends

Barkley and Jordan haven’t spoken in ‘probably close to a decade’ according to NBA broadcaster

It seems that a 2012 ESPN radio interview ended their relationship. Barkley never specified which interview, or when exactly Jordan called, but he speculated on All the smoke it’s now “probably close to 10 years”.

“I’ve always said, ‘Wait a minute, I criticize other GMs. Just because this guy is my best friend, if I have double standards, it’s not fair.”

Given the fascination with two of the NBA’s most powerful former players and personalities, Barkley has had to grapple with this issue since their friendship eroded.

“Like I said, Michael got upset about something. I said we haven’t spoken and now, twice a year, I have to defend myself…I’m like, ‘Yo, man, Michael is fine, Charles is fine.’ I don’t wish him only the best.

“But, man, we’re not like Prince Harry and Prince William. We don’t take pictures through back channels all the time, Michael is fine and I’m fine.

What’s interesting about the situation is that Jordan and Barkley have rarely been in the same spaces despite their obvious mutual interests and relationships.

“I think we’ve actually only passed each other, we’ve never been face to face or close enough, but I think we’ve actually only been in the same room three times in the last 25 years.

“We were in New York at the same hotel for something once, then at the Hall of Fame, one year he had to introduce someone on stage, and I had to introduce someone on stage. And I think only the third time was on the 75th anniversary, and we never came within 25 feet of each other.

“But we don’t go to a lot of NBA functions, and I don’t go to NBA games just because I had my day. I don’t want to take anything away from the players today.