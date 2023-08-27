Keep Your Head Up, Side Sleepers: This Viral Pillow Supports Your Neck for a Better Night’s Rest

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Amazon.

For many years, I have been on a quest for a better night’s sleep. I sleep well, but not the best. And the main problem is how I sleep. As a frequent side sleeper, I have found that I scrunch up my shoulders to my ears just moments after my head hits the pillow. This has resulted in discomfort, neck pain, and honestly, terrible posture. My habit of moving my shoulders up to support my head throughout the night was something I thought I had to live with, but then I heard about the Pillow Cube Classic. After trying it out, I can say that my neck and head are supported whenever I doze off, and my posture has definitely improved.

The Pillow Cube is designed to fit in the 90° angle between your head and your shoulder, and it does just that. But this space is not the same for everyone, which is why I took this helpful quiz and found the 6” pillow is right for my needs. Once my pillow arrived, I took it out of a flat box and it immediately began to expand. Twenty minutes later, I used it to take a nap. I was expecting it to take some getting used to because I’ve only ever slept on standard pillows, but I adjusted quickly. And when I woke up, I couldn’t wait to use my new pillow again.

