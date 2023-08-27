Adam Sandler, Drew Carey Remember Bob Barker: “The man. The myth. Best”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Hollywood paid tribute on social media to Bob Barker, who died of natural causes on Saturday morning at age 99.

The long time Price is good host gained a new group of fans after him iconic fight with Adam Sandler in their 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore.

Sandler remembered the Barker host as a man, a myth and “the best,” adding in his Instagram caption, “What a sweet, funny guy to hang out with. I loved talking to him. I loved laughing with him. I loved that he kicked me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. I always love Bob and his family! Thank you for everything you have given us!”

Drew Carey, the current Price is good host who took over from Barker in 2007 called it a “very sad day for the Price is good family and animal lovers around the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I haven’t thought of Bob Barker and thanked him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you.”

Barker is also a leading animal rights activist and, according to PETA, one of the first stars to become a vegetarian more than 30 years ago.

“(He) urged families to stay away from SeaWorld, demanded the closure of cruel bear pits masquerading as tourist attractions, implored Hollywood to take action to protect animals used in film and TV, and called out as a Navy veteran to the end of military operations. medical exercises with live animals,” the organization said in a statement.

Julie Bowen, who also starred in Happy Gilmore, recalled Barker and Sandler’s fight in the movie and commented that it was “one of my favorite movie memories ever. She closed her Instagram caption with the caption, “In honor of Bob: Don’t forget to spay and neuter your pets,” referring to what the host used to say during his Price is good sign out.

In a post celebrating his 50-year TV career, the Motion Picture Association defended his Emmy-winning career. “In countless homes across America, Bob Barker was part of the family – beaming into our homes daily as the iconic host of ‘The Price Is Right’,” MPA tweeted. “Thanks for the memories, Bob.”

On Saturday, actor Lou Diamond Phillips recalled his experience as a neighbor of the “tireless” animal advocate. “I was lucky enough to be Bob Barker’s neighbor for a while. I often chatted with him when he was walking his dogs. What a consummate gentleman and tireless advocate for animals. What an epic run you’ve had, sir. #RIPLegend”

Read on for more tributes.

