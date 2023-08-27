Oklahoma 16-Year-Old Killed in Shooting at High School Football Game

Choctaw High School

A 16-year-old was killed after a shooting broke out at a high school football game in Oklahoma, police confirmed in a press release Saturday.

During the third quarter of a game at Choctaw High School against Del City High School on Friday night, gunshots erupted from the visitor’s side of the stadium, according to Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall. Players and officials reportedly ran off the field while others ducked down in the stands.

Marshall said the 16-year-old boy, who he clarified was not a student of Choctaw or Del City high schools, suffered a fatal gunshot to the groin. At least four others in attendance at the game were injured, and police believe an argument between two men led to the shooting.

