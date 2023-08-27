Sun. Aug 27th, 2023

    News

    Oklahoma 16-Year-Old Killed in Shooting at High School Football Game

    By

    Aug 26, 2023 , , , , ,
    Oklahoma 16-Year-Old Killed in Shooting at High School Football Game

    Choctaw High School

    A 16-year-old was killed after a shooting broke out at a high school football game in Oklahoma, police confirmed in a press release Saturday.

    During the third quarter of a game at Choctaw High School against Del City High School on Friday night, gunshots erupted from the visitor’s side of the stadium, according to Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall. Players and officials reportedly ran off the field while others ducked down in the stands.

    Marshall said the 16-year-old boy, who he clarified was not a student of Choctaw or Del City high schools, suffered a fatal gunshot to the groin. At least four others in attendance at the game were injured, and police believe an argument between two men led to the shooting.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    NYC teacher Melissa Rockensies’ accused of raping teen said she was ‘moaning’ for him in sick messages to 14-year-old

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    Carmen Electra, 51, leaves little to the imagination as she flaunts her stuff in a see-through black lace dress at the I.AM.GIA event in Beverly Hills

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    Which ‘And Just Like That’ Outfit Was the Most Ridiculous?

    Aug 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    NYC teacher Melissa Rockensies’ accused of raping teen said she was ‘moaning’ for him in sick messages to 14-year-old

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    Carmen Electra, 51, leaves little to the imagination as she flaunts her stuff in a see-through black lace dress at the I.AM.GIA event in Beverly Hills

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    Which ‘And Just Like That’ Outfit Was the Most Ridiculous?

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    Meet the Misfits Working to Elect RFK Jr.

    Aug 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy