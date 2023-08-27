Vivek Ramaswamy floats Elon Musk as a potential White House advisor if he wins the 2024 presidential election

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Paul Sancya/AP Photo

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy floated Elon Musk as a potential White House advisor.

Ramaswamy has praised Musk’s actions after taking over Twitter, which has now been rebranded as X.

“I expect him to be an interesting advisor of mine,” Ramaswamy said during a Friday event in Iowa.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Friday floated Elon Musk as a potential White House advisor should he win the presidency next year, according to NBC News.

During an Iowa campaign event, the entrepreneur — whose presidential candidacy has surged among GOP voters in recent weeks — spoke fondly of Musk. He remarked that he wanted to bring in people with “a blank fresh impression.”

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know better Elon Musk recently. I expect him to be an interesting advisor of mine,” he said.

Ramaswamy in the past has given a shoutout to Musk over his takeover of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, where the Tesla chief executive laid off a sizable number of workers.

“What he did at Twitter is a good example of what I want to do to the administrative state,” Ramaswamy told Fox News host Laura Ingraham earlier this month. “Take out 75 percent of the dead weight cost. Improve the actual experience of what it’s supposed to do.”

Musk in a post on X earlier this month said that the 38-year-old Ramaswamy was “a very promising candidate.”

In recent weeks, Ramaswamy has surged in GOP presidential surveys and has closed in on Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who was long thought to be former President Donald Trump’s most direct competitor in the race.

