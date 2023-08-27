EXCLUSIVE: Ivanka Trump is seen inspecting her new Miami mansion with Jared Kushner after dad Donald shared his historic mugshot

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ivanka and Jared Kushner were spotted in Miami touring their soon-to-be-completed dream mansion on Indian Creek Island, also known as the ‘billionaire’s bunker’.

The couple were seen in athletic gear checking out the construction process in the days following the arrest of former President Donald Trump and the release of his historic photo from the Fulton County Jail in Georgia.

Ivanka, 41, looked svelte in an all-black athleisure outfit, complete with black, pink and black sneakers, a white baseball cap and a pair of reflective sunglasses.

Kushner, 42, wore form-fitting blue jeans, a white t-shirt and New Balance sneakers, in addition to some black shades.

The two men were smiling and chatting among themselves and with those present about the arrangements for the outdoor space of the almost finished mansion.

Photos appear to show a chic, modern style for the construction of the home, and one image shows two jet skis the couple may be planning to make room on the sprawling property.

The couple, who share three children together, bought the $24million mansion in 2021 and have been renovating it ever since as they establish their post-White House life in Miami. They currently live in a luxury apartment near Surfside.

Both Ivanka and Kushner were senior advisers to Donald J. Trump’s administration but moved to Miami, Florida with their three children after the election defeat and the departure of its ex-president in January 2021.

Last November, Ivanka said she had no plans to return to the political scene as part of her father’s bid for the White House in 2024.

But last week Vanity Fair claimed she had changed her mind in light of her father’s soaring polls – and hoped to be part of his administration again if he became president again in November. next.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump made history after becoming the first former president to pose for a photo after his arrest for trying to overthrow the government. Election 2020 results in Georgia.

The 77-year-old was arrested on Thursday following his fourth arraignment at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta – and later shared his picture on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He did not have his reservation photo taken during his previous arrests in New York, Miami and Washington, DC.

It was the former president’s first tweet since January 2021, when he was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Ivanka and her husband have chosen Miami as their new home base after four years in Washington, DC.

The couple bought the Indian Creek Island mansion for $24 million in 2021.

The couple looked happy and relaxed as they inspected the exterior portion of the property.

A pair of jet skis were spotted under the outdoor terrace

Donald Trump made history by becoming the first former president to pose for a photo after his arrest for trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

The former president traveled to Georgia on Thursday afternoon from his home in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump’s arrival at the Fulton County Jail on Rice Street in downtown Atlanta was met with loud cheers from his supporters and a few boos from his critics.

He spent around 20 minutes inside the ramshackle facility, where seven people have died in custody since the start of this year, and was processed much faster than other accused criminals.

Trump’s height and weight were recorded, along with his hair and eye color. His fingerprints and reservation photo were taken, and his bond was paid.

Trump weighed 25 pounds less than the weight recorded when he was last arrested in April.

At 7:55 p.m., he was back in his motorcade heading for Atlanta airport.

Trump said on the tarmac it was “a very sad day for America.”

He said it was a ‘travesty of justice’ and added: ‘We didn’t do anything wrong, I didn’t do anything wrong’.

“This is election interference. So I want to thank you for being here. We did nothing wrong,” Trump said. “We had every right, every right, to challenge an election that we considered dishonest.”

He then boarded his plane and flew back to New Jersey.

The former president boarded his plane to leave Atlanta shortly before 8:20 p.m.

Donald Trump supporters Georgina and Cliff MacMorris wave flags outside Fulton County Jail ahead of Trump’s surrender.

So far, nine Trump allies have visited the Georgia jail this week before Friday’s deadline.

Prior to his surrender, Trump slammed Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, calling her a “lowlife, radical left-wing district attorney.”

His surrender came hours after Willis set a trial date.

She has called for Trump’s trial to begin on October 23 – a date widely considered to be incredibly close.

His former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, surrendered to cops on Thursday.

It comes after a handful of other Trump allies and “co-conspirators” who visited the Georgia jail this week had their photos released Thursday by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

They are accused of participating in a “conspiracy” led by Trump to illegally alter the election results.

Among them was ‘US Mayor’ Rudy Giuliani, who was also humiliated to have his photo taken after being jailed in Atlanta jail on Wednesday.

In the image, Giuliani can be seen frowning with bright industrial lighting on his forehead and a sheriff’s badge on the wall to his right.

Trump’s former lawyer faces 13 charges, including RICO charges – the same number as Trump.

It was a stunning and symbolic fall from grace for Giuliani, a former mob prosecutor, who He used the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) to take out the mob in the 1980s when he was a Manhattan district attorney.

Trump criticized Giuliani’s arrest in a Truth Social article after the 79-year-old’s photo was published.

“The greatest mayor in New York City history has just been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, for fighting for election integrity. THE ELECTION WAS rigged and stolen. HOW SAD FOR OUR COUNTRY. MAGA!’ Trump wrote.