Tyler Adams greets the crowd at Bournemouth after arriving via transfer on a generally gloomy day for Americans in Europe

The USA captain recently completed his move from Leeds United to the Cherries.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest spoiled a fine performance from Matt Turner

As the rain poured down on England, Bournemouth’s new signing was unveiled to the fans as Tyler Adams was introduced to the crowd.

In a sad Vitality Stadium, Adams smiled and waved to the fans on the pitch he will now call home after a move from recently relegated Leeds United.

The United captain won’t be on the pitch for the Cherries anytime soon as he continues to readjust and recover from a hamstring injury he picked up last season.

But luckily for him, the prognosis isn’t as bad as thought – and Adams could return to play next month.

Bournemouth will be hoping their addition will bring stability and improvement after going 0-1-2 in their opening three games of the season.

It’s not the result we wanted, but I just wanted to thank the fans and the staff for this incredible welcome. I promise to give my all for you guys pic.twitter.com/ZkAgdMhPlE -Tyler Adams (@tyler_adams14) August 26, 2023

Tyler Adams was introduced to Bournemouth fans for the first time ahead of a game against Spurs

Matt Turner (yellow) made seven saves but was let down by the Nottingham Forest defense

Forest took an early 2-0 lead but a red card and Bruno Fernandes penalty winner sealed Manchester United’s three points in front of their home fans at Old Trafford.

That includes Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham – which now sees Spurs heading towards the top of the Championship.

Adams reflected on the loss with a social media post, saying: “This is not the outcome we wanted but just wanted to thank the fans and staff for such an incredible welcome. I promise to give it my all to you guys.

Elsewhere in Europe, it was a generally tough day for Americans playing in the top leagues.

Starting keeper Matt Turner made seven saves but was disappointed in his defense as his Nottingham Forest side gave up an early lead to lose 3-2 to Manchester United.

After Forest led 2-0 in ten minutes, Christian Eriksen made it one for United before the half-hour mark.

But in the second half, Forest’s defense failed to score Bruno Fernandes – who slipped a pass to Casemiro who nodded to level the game.

Forest then faced two hammer blows when captain Joe Worrall was sent off and Man United later won a penalty.

Fernandes stepped in and converted it, delivering the final blow in the 3-2 victory.

Brendan Aaronson was sent into a morning shower after receiving two yellow cards

But Aaronson’s Union Berlin side managed to win 4-1 against SV Darmstadt.

In Germany, Union Berlin’s Brenden Aaronson had a nightmarish start against SV Darmstadt.

The New Jersey native was booked early on with a tough challenge against Darmstadt’s Fabian Nurnberger.

But he was again booked with a second caution only in the 21st minute following poor judgment by referee Patrick Ittrich.

After blasting the play, Aaronson slowly tossed the ball to one of his teammates harmlessly. Ittrich called out Aaronson and took out a second yellow card – sentencing the former Leeds United man to an early morning shower.

Luckily for his team, top-flight Union Berlin secured a resounding 4-1 victory.