Pregnant Stassi Schroeder runs errands in LA with husband Beau Clark…after poking fun at her ‘ridiculous’ tummy

Mother-to-be Stassi Schroeder was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday with her husband Beau Clark.

The 35-year-old former Vanderpump Rules personality covered her tummy with a short-sleeved collared black dress as she and her husband went grocery shopping.

The mother-of-one — who shares two-year-old daughter Hartford with Clark — showed off her pregnancy glow as she pulled her blonde-highlighted locks into a ponytail.

The Louisiana native added a classy touch to her look by rocking oval tortoiseshell sunglasses.

The ensemble was completed with nude ballerinas with a black cap toe design.

Stassi wore a brown leather bag shaped like a bucket and coordinated her look with gold jewelry.

With a soda in one of her hands, the former Bravo TV star showed off her megawatt smile as she laughed with her husband.

Beau came to check on her very casually, wearing a faded red Stephen King Rules T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

He paired the look with checkered white and pale yellow Vans slip-on sneakers.

He looked handsome, with a scruffy, graying beard and his tousled dark brown hair sticking out from under a blue and white baseball cap.

The Good The Bad The Baby podcast host also wore sunglasses and pushed the couple’s shopping cart as they headed to their car.

Stassi is about 37 weeks pregnant and recently made fun of her burgeoning belly in a selfie shared on Instagram.

While posing in the bathroom, she lifted a gray long-sleeved T-shirt to expose her midriff and wrote, “I mean. It’s just ridiculous right now.”

Days ago, Stassi began repairs to her nursery, which had been damaged by heavy rains brought on by Hurricane Hilary.

She was left in tears when water leaked through the lights in the room last Sunday.

Footage shared on social media showed blue tape spread across the white walls and ceiling as an employee assessed the damage.

Schroeder added three crossed fingers emoji to the photo and remained hopeful of a speedy renovation.