Sun. Aug 27th, 2023

    Jacksonville Gunman Used Rifle With Swastikas on It to Kill 3 in Racist Attack, Police Say

    Three people were gunned down at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday in what police say was a racist rampage targeting Black people.

    “Plainly put, this shooting was racially motivated and he hated Black people,” Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters told reporters at a press conference.

    The suspect, who has not yet been named, was described as a white man in his mid-20s armed with an AR-style rifle and handgun. The rifle was adorned with swastikas, police said. The suspect turned the gun on himself after killing three victims.

