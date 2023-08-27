Jacksonville Gunman Used Rifle With Swastikas on It to Kill 3 in Racist Attack, Police Say

First Coast News via YouTube

Three people were gunned down at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday in what police say was a racist rampage targeting Black people.

“Plainly put, this shooting was racially motivated and he hated Black people,” Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters told reporters at a press conference.

The suspect, who has not yet been named, was described as a white man in his mid-20s armed with an AR-style rifle and handgun. The rifle was adorned with swastikas, police said. The suspect turned the gun on himself after killing three victims.

Read more at The Daily Beast.