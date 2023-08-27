Sun. Aug 27th, 2023

    Malin Akerman teases her legs in a burgundy patterned sundress as she steps into Los Angeles

    By Ashleigh Gray for Dailymail.Com

    Updated: 6:53 PM EDT, Aug 26, 2023

    Malin Akerman looked classy and bright as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday.

    The 45-year-old Swedish actress – mother of son Sebastian, nine – wore a multi-patterned sleeveless burgundy dress that showed off her toned arms.

    The Billions star also showed off her calves in the sundress, which she completed with beige strappy slippers.

    Akerman completed the look with a woven, basket-style handbag with brown leather straps.

    She wore her platinum bob haircut parted off-center and tucked the front pieces behind her ears.

    Peachy: Malin Akerman looked classy and bright as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday

    Her Look: She wore a multi-pattern sleeveless burgundy dress that showed off her toned arms and calves

    Malin, who hails from Stockholm, added silver jewelry and shielded her eyes with a pair of slightly tinted, fine-framed sunglasses.

    She was busy on her phone as the Southern California sun shone down on her.

    The television star recently returned from a trip to Canada where she enjoyed a lakeside retreat.

    On Instagram, she shared snippets of the outing with her 522,000 followers.

    In a post shared a week ago, she captioned, “#happyplace #summer #lakelife #friends #family.”

    And in another upload shared earlier. This week she wrote, “A little Canadian summer wrap-up,” with a Canadian flag emoji.

    Akerman showed off her summer style with a wide-brimmed suede hat that she paired with a low-cut mini dress in black and cream.

    Her bright, wispy locks spilled out from under the headpiece and she wore a pair of black cowboy boots.

    Summer Fun: The television star recently returned from a trip to Canada where she enjoyed a lakeside retreat.

    Social media: In an Instagram post shared earlier this week, the beauty wrote, “A little Canadian summer closure,” with a Canadian flag emoji

    Adorable: Akerman showed off her summer style in a wide-brimmed suede hat that she paired with a low-cut mini dress in black and cream

    The Couples Retreat actress was born in Sweden, but her family moved to Canada when she was two years old.

    She became a permanent resident of the country and obtained her US citizenship in 2018, while remaining a Swedish citizen.

    Malin has son Sebastian with ex-husband Roberto Zincone, whom she met in 2003 when they played together in a band called The Petalstones.

    The couple married in 2007 but divorced in 2014. She is now married to British actor Jack Donnelly.

    In 2019, she revealed that her son wanted a sibling.

    “We’ve talked about (siblings) before,” she told Us Weekly at the time. ‘He’s curious about it. I don’t think he really knows what it means! I think he wants a sibling his age which would be interesting. But we’ll see.’

    She also said at the time that the topic of expanding her family was “always in conversation” but was a “great responsibility.”

    “It’s a beautiful vision, and we’ll see what happens,” she said.

