Sun. Aug 27th, 2023

    Australians fall off clifftop near Dubrovnik, Croatia: Man and woman rushed to hospital after incident at Pile

    By

    Woman in ‘critical’ condition after fall
    Her ‘serious’ male companion after surgery

    By Peter Vincent for Daily Mail Australia

    Update: 8:03 p.m. EDT, August 26, 2023

    An Australian couple are fighting for their lives after falling off a cliff late at night at a seaside tourist attraction in Croatia.

    A 34-year-old man underwent emergency surgery and his 26-year-old girlfriend is in critical condition in intensive care after the incident at a medieval cliff-top fortress in Pile, near Dubrovnik.

    The man is listed as being in serious condition.

    The area is popular with tourists, who flock to visit Fort Lovrijenac, where Game of Thrones was filmed.

    The accident happened at 2.30am on Saturday morning as the couple leaned against a wall and fell five meters.

    Two Australians are hospitalized in Croatia after falling five meters on a popular tourist attraction near Dubrovnik

    Witnesses told local police the incident happened when one of the two men was leaning against the other. Australian weekend reported.

    Dubrovnik-Neretva police claimed the couple were intoxicated at the time and both had high blood alcohol levels.

    The woman’s reading was 0.3 while the man’s was 0.21.

    Daily Mail Australia has contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade for comment.

