DMC claims before Lionel Messi’s potential MLS debut that he is running for President in bizarre outburst: ‘What better place to announce it?’

DMC, real name Darryl McDaniels, is in the house for the New York Red Bulls against Inter Miami

Before kickoff, a hip hop icon gave a bizarre speech about his presidential bid.

US rap legend DMC has bizarrely claimed he is set to run for president ahead of Lionel Messi’s potential MLS debut at the Red Bull Arena.

Messi was named on the bench for Inter Miami’s game against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night, despite some fans shelling out over $20,000 in tickets ahead of his league debut.

Since moving to the United States last month, the Barcelona legend has so far only featured in cup competitions, helping Inter win the League Cup final at the weekend. last end and reach the US Open Cup final.

His long-awaited arc in MLS may well come from the New York bench, but Messi’s demotion has done little to dampen morale at DMC, who are present at the Red Bull Arena.

Ahead of the game, DMC, real name Darryl McDaniels, said in an interview with Apple TV that he was set to run for president in an unexpected outburst before kickoff.

US rap legend DMC bizarrely claimed he was set to run for president live on TV.

DMC was at the Red Bull Arena to watch Lionel Messi potentially make his MLS debut

He first joked: “It’s going to get a little Messi in here!”

McDaniels then continued: “All the beauty of everything that’s going on, the presence of Messi, football, MLS, everything that’s going on, that’s the world.

“We see so many divisions, but if we go to a football match, or a concert, or a museum, where sports and art are happening, it’s a true representation of the grandeur of this world. This n is not possible, it is true.

“And I’m running for president starting today, because in a beautiful place like this…what better place to announce it?”

“But it’s all about being together and bringing people together.”