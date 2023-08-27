Sun. Aug 27th, 2023

    News

    ‘The Ultimatum’: Roxanne and Antonio Break Down That Explosive Fight

    By

    Aug 27, 2023 , , , , , ,
    ‘The Ultimatum’: Roxanne and Antonio Break Down That Explosive Fight

    Netflix

    When asked if he felt vindicated when The Pentagon released a declassified video of a UFO earlier this year, The Ultimatum Season 2 star Antonio’s eyes lit up.

    “Oh my God, so much,” Antonio, who is outspoken in his belief in such aerial phenomena, told The Daily Beast’s Obsessed in an interview. “Honestly, I’m just sitting back. I’m watching other people get excited about it like, ‘I told you this whole time!’ They’re here. They’re probably your neighbors. I don’t know.”

    On The Ultimatum, five couples trade partners to find out if they want to get engaged, leave with a new partner, or walk away single. In each couple, one person demands that the other decide once and for all if they want to get engaged.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    NYC teacher Melissa Rockensies’ accused of raping teen said she was ‘moaning’ for him in sick messages to 14-year-old

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    Carmen Electra, 51, leaves little to the imagination as she flaunts her stuff in a see-through black lace dress at the I.AM.GIA event in Beverly Hills

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    Which ‘And Just Like That’ Outfit Was the Most Ridiculous?

    Aug 27, 2023

    You missed

    News

    NYC teacher Melissa Rockensies’ accused of raping teen said she was ‘moaning’ for him in sick messages to 14-year-old

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    Carmen Electra, 51, leaves little to the imagination as she flaunts her stuff in a see-through black lace dress at the I.AM.GIA event in Beverly Hills

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    Which ‘And Just Like That’ Outfit Was the Most Ridiculous?

    Aug 27, 2023
    News

    Meet the Misfits Working to Elect RFK Jr.

    Aug 27, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy