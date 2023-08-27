‘The Ultimatum’: Roxanne and Antonio Break Down That Explosive Fight

Netflix

When asked if he felt vindicated when The Pentagon released a declassified video of a UFO earlier this year, The Ultimatum Season 2 star Antonio’s eyes lit up.

“Oh my God, so much,” Antonio, who is outspoken in his belief in such aerial phenomena, told The Daily Beast’s Obsessed in an interview. “Honestly, I’m just sitting back. I’m watching other people get excited about it like, ‘I told you this whole time!’ They’re here. They’re probably your neighbors. I don’t know.”

On The Ultimatum, five couples trade partners to find out if they want to get engaged, leave with a new partner, or walk away single. In each couple, one person demands that the other decide once and for all if they want to get engaged.

