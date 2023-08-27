Meet the Misfits Working to Elect RFK Jr.

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Robert F. Kennedy’s quixotic, conspiracy-fueled bid for the Democratic nomination has ladled out tens of thousands of dollars on a clutch of failed GOP candidates, several high-profile anti-vaxxers, a “homeless” leftist, a Cambridge Analytica vet—and some good old-fashioned nepotism.

With ousted congressman and failed Ohio gubernatorial candidate Dennis Kucinich at the helm, the campaign has brought aboard a crew of oddballs with backgrounds in everything from granola pop spirituality to data harvesting and cryptocurrency, from leftist podcasting to Republican and even Libertarian Party politics.

And, of course, the campaign has also drawn staff from the extended Kennedy family and his accomplices in the anti-vaccine movement.

