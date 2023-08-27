Which ‘And Just Like That’ Outfit Was the Most Ridiculous?

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Courtesy of Max

Carrie Bradshaw’s fashion choices have always been designed to provoke. In Sex and the City, she routinely stepped out of the house in flower brooches, slouchy hats, and/or skirts with weird bird butts attached to them. She wore fascinators to casual dates and once took a stroll with a giant, clear umbrella on a sunny day. And lest any of us forget, she put a bird on her head for her wedding with Mr. Big. Far from a fashion victim, Carrie has always been a fashion villain—a tradition that And Just Like That has proudly continued with great gusto (and some extremely over-the-top gowns).

But it’s not just Carrie who’s dressing like an absolute weirdo these days. Sure, she still loves a big, billowy skirt and T shirt combo, but these days, everyone seems to have embraced some “unique” style choices—even Aidan. Here, for your perusal, are some of our favorites.

A Ball Gown Fit for a Bomb Cyclone

