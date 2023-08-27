Carmen Electra, 51, leaves little to the imagination as she flaunts her stuff in a see-through black lace dress at the I.AM.GIA event in Beverly Hills

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Carmen Electra turned heads on Friday when she hit the red carpet for an event in Los Angeles.

The model and actress, 51, showed off her fabulous figure in a black sheer dress while hosting the I.AM.GIA ‘House of Gia’ event at a Beverly Hills mansion.

Electra’s dress showed off her ample cleavage and incredibly slim waist thanks to the strapless design and lace bodice.

She completed her sexy outfit with a pair of black high heels, a ring and a mini light pink designer bag.

For the nighttime occasion, the Scary Movie star rocked a voluminous blowout and a sultry black smokey eyeshadow look.

The 51-year-old also showed off her fresh new manicure, painting her fingernails with black nail polish.

The ‘House of Gia’ event was held to celebrate the launch of Electra’s collaboration with the fashion label for IAM GIA’s Platinum Collection 2023.

The newest clothing line is scheduled for August 27.

The event was a star-studded affair as the likes of Chloe Cherry, Caylee Cowan, Slick Woods, Brooke Schofield, Alana Pallister and RuPaul Drag Race Season 13 winner Symone were among the well-known names in attendance.

Throughout the event, Electra posted content to her Instagram Story and shared photos of herself posing with attendees.

One photo showed the Baywatch babe mixing with Symone and model Gigi Goode.

‘@iamgia. @the_symone @thegigigoode. The girls showed themselves ,” Electra wrote with the nice post.

Among the content she reposted from other attendees of the “House of Gia” event included a photo with Schofield and a selfie with Ari Martin.

Electra was in her element as she was recorded strutting her stuff down the red carpet with a cardboard cutout of the actress in the background.

Star-studded event: The ‘House of Gia’ event was a star-studded affair as attendees included Chloe Cherry, Caylee Cowan, Slick Woods, Brooke Schofield, Alana Pallister, and RuPaul Drag Race Season 13 winner Symone

In the follow-up post, Electra gasped in a plunging plaid romper as she posed with a white Escalade SUV

Along with fun footage from the launch party, the 51-year-old posted two posts of herself modeling some of her favorite pieces from her I.AM.GIA collection.

She first turned up the heat in a skimpy light pink tank top with a halter neckline and a sheer mesh centerpiece.

She paired it with light pink shorts that showed off her tanned and toned legs.

For some funky flair, the bombshell posed with sunglasses over her eyes and a microphone in her hands.

In the follow-up post, Electra gasped in a plunging plaid romper as she posed with a white Escalade SUV.

One of the photos featured Pallister, showing off her fit figure in a green plaid crop top and light blue jeans.

In addition to the two Instagram photo dumps, Electra also shared 13 seconds of behind-the-scenes footage from the sultry shoot.

Electra also advertised the release date of the collection so that her more than 2 million followers can get their hands on the collection.

‘I AM ELECTRA. IAMGIA PLATINUM COLLECTION 2023. launch on 8/27/23’, wrote Electra two days before the launch.