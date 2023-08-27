NYC teacher Melissa Rockensies’ accused of raping teen said she was ‘moaning’ for him in sick messages to 14-year-old

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sickening messages sent to a 14-year-old boy who was allegedly groomed and raped by a Queens college professor more than twice his age have surfaced following his arrest.

Melissa Rockensies is charged with rape, criminal sexual act and acts harmful to a child under the age of 17.

The teenager, who does not wish to be identified, told the New York Post that Rockensies began preparing for it shortly after she started working as an educator at her school last year.

He claims the mother-of-three started messaging him on Instagram, sending him a slew of lewd messages, including one that allegedly read, “I’ll be moaning for you all day.”

The 14-year-old, a student at Corona Arts and Sciences Academy, told the outlet he felt the Rockensies had “taken advantage of him because of his age”.

He said their communication started after he started emailing her about an issue with another child at school and felt “comfortable with her. “.

“I was vulnerable with her. I’m smart but I don’t make good decisions. I work on impulse. If somebody says, let’s do something, I’d say okay, let’s go,” he said.

For nearly a year, the victim claims she sent a depraved message between caring for her children.

In a text exchange obtained by the New York Post, the teen claimed Rockensies allegedly wrote, “You’ll be lucky once I put this kid to sleep.”

In another text seen by the outlet, Rockensies reportedly wrote, “I want you so badly and now I have to go read some kids books like…wtf.”

She also reportedly wrote to the boy, “Study your technique and I’ll moan for you all day and all night daddy” and “I want to be able to kiss your lips.”

In September, after allegedly exchanging hundreds of emails, the couple began messaging on Instagram, with the Rockensies eventually suggesting they meet in person, the teenager claimed.

He told the outlet the couple went for a walk in the park after she went to the supermarket where she was accused of hugging the boy “very close” and then asking him to “l ‘to kiss”.

‘This happened out of nowhere. I didn’t expect it because she said she had a husband and all that. I felt weird, like I had to hug her. I hugged her tight. I kissed her. That’s how it started.

Rockensies (pictured with husband William) has been arrested and charged with engaging the teenager in ‘sexually related’ online conversations from July 2022 before meeting the pupil in his car

A police investigation into their relationship found the Rockensies discussed the abuse on Instagram.

The alleged sexual abuse continued until late May or early June, according to the teenager, and usually took place in her car before and after school, as has been alleged.

“She would tell me where to go to meet her, where the car is parked,” he claimed, adding that she tried to meet him every day except Wednesday, when “she had to babysit.”

“Every time we met, we had sex,” he claims, adding that she would give him gifts like money and nicotine devices.

“Most of the time she (gave me) money. The most she ever gave me was $500,” he said.

Last month the teacher claimed the teenager had threatened to ‘extort’ her and accused him of saying he would ‘shoot her and her children’ if she didn’t pay him 5 $000. We don’t know if Rockensies revealed why the student was blackmailing her.

The student refuted the allegations by saying he was banned from Instagram after skipping summer school and someone else messaged him from his account.

After the threats were reported, the teenager said he went to the authorities and showed them their explicit messages. The teenager’s grandmother told the New York Post she was “disgusted by the abuse”.

“They make him the monster and he’s not. The victim is my grandson,” she said, adding that she planned to have him checked out.

“He is a minor. She’s old enough to know better.

After Rockensie’s arrest, her husband, William, defended the 33-year-old woman he claims is “innocent”.

The couple were seen leaving their Massapequa home together on Wednesday, following their arraignment hearing in Queens Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Both remained silent as they got into their vehicle to leave their home, after the Rockensies were seen taking a baby to the property.

She was a dean and teacher at the school at the time of the allegations and pleaded not guilty to second and third degree rape, second degree criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child.

Addressing the New York Post her husband said, “My wife is innocent.” She is the mother of three children. She likes them very much.

“She plays an important role in her school community. We all support her. We say she is innocent. I will not further explain why.

Judge Anthony Battisti ordered the accused to return to court on November 24, with the teacher facing up to seven years in prison if convicted. She was released without bail.

The teacher is said to have earned around $85,000 last year, with a Department of Education spokeswoman confirming that Rockensies no longer works at the school.

Prosecutor Melinda Katz said, “These disturbing allegations represent an abuse of authority and a betrayal of the trust students and parents place in their schools.

“On behalf of the victim and his family, as well as the overwhelming majority of teachers committed to the education and well-being of our children, we will seek justice in this case.”

Rockensies previously served as Dean of Student Leadership and Support at the college and attended several educational institution events with parents and students.

Social media posts ominously show his message from October last year about helping children understand ‘consent’.

He advised the children not to keep secrets from their family and to respect their response when they say “no”.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the alleged rape took place on or off campus, with the married Rockensies saying how emotional she was to lose her graduating class of 2023 – describing herself as a ‘proud school mom’.

In a statement, they said: “This alleged behavior is extremely concerning and completely unacceptable.

“This employee has been reassigned away from school and students pending the outcome of the arrest and if found guilty, we will pursue his termination.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our students.