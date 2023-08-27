Sun. Aug 27th, 2023

    The Government Makes It Harder for the Formerly Incarcerated to Be Good Citizens

    The Government Makes It Harder for the Formerly Incarcerated to Be Good Citizens

    Returning to society after spending time incarcerated is difficult. For many people, like Altimont Mark Wilks, the government makes it even harder by creating new ways to punish them permanently, even after they complete their sentence.

    Altimont owns Carmen’s Corner Store in Hagerstown, Maryland, a community where about 20 percent of people rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to buy their groceries. But a federal agency decided that Altimont can never accept SNAP as a form of payment at Carmen’s.

    That decision isn’t because Altimont has done anything wrong as a business owner, but rather because of unrelated crimes from 2004, for which he’s already served his time.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

